Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Buddy Aid Training B Roll Pckg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jordan, Staff Sgt. Austin Pearce and Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Buddy Aid is first response to sexual assault. So what do you say, what do you do, when someone discloses to you that they've been hurt this way. This training provides every day Soldiers the tools they need to be a first responder to sexual assault victims. This is B Roll without any narration or sound bites.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2020
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790609
    VIRIN: 200105-Z-WX003-002
    Filename: DOD_108282008
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy Aid Training B Roll Pckg, by SSG Dustin Jordan, SSG Austin Pearce and SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sexual assault
    South Dakota
    National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    SDARNG
    129th MPAD
    Buddy Aid
    sexual assault training
    SDNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT