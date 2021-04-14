The Zama Middle High School JROTC program conducted a cadet leadership challenge from April 6 through 8 at Camp Zama.
#ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #JROTC #Cadet
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 21:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790601
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108281708
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ZMHS JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT