Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ZMHS JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Zama Middle High School JROTC program conducted a cadet leadership challenge from April 6 through 8 at Camp Zama.
    #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #JROTC #Cadet

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 21:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790601
    VIRIN: 210414-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108281708
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ZMHS JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Camp Zama
    DoDEA
    U.S. Army Japan
    ZMHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT