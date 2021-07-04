F-15EX Eagle II naming and unveiling ceremony held at Eglin AFB April 7, 2021. (All video footage contained was shot by contracted production company.)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790599
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-DH002-0036
|PIN:
|36
|Filename:
|DOD_108281608
|Length:
|00:31:48
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15EX naming and unveiling ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT