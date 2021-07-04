Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15EX naming and unveiling ceremony

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    F-15EX Eagle II naming and unveiling ceremony held at Eglin AFB April 7, 2021. (All video footage contained was shot by contracted production company.)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    Eglin
    96th Test Wing
    F-15EX
    Eagle II

