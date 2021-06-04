Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Springtime Airborne Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted an airborne operation in evening and nighttime conditions April 6, 2021, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 19:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790586
    VIRIN: 210406-A-XI247-999
    Filename: DOD_108281421
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Springtime Airborne Operation, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    U.S. Army Alaska
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT