Paratroopers from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted an airborne operation in evening and nighttime conditions April 6, 2021, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 19:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790586
|VIRIN:
|210406-A-XI247-999
|Filename:
|DOD_108281421
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Springtime Airborne Operation, by MAJ Jason Welch
