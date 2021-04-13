U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship at MCB Quantico - Day Two

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, day two of competition, April 13, 2021. Shooters were selected for the championship during six regional matches earlier in the year. The championship runs until April 16 when awards are presented. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean A. Potter)