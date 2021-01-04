Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets jump out of Marine Corps helicopter (B-Roll)

    MARINE AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel and 2nd Lt. Hudson Sadler

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This B-Roll package contains footage of U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group boarding, flying in, piloting, and jumping out of MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 1, 2021. VMM-365 and other squadrons assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 29 are training to integrate with and support various Marine ground units as part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 3-21. SLTE is a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations. MAG-29 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 2nd Lt. Hudson E. Sadler and Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets jump out of Marine Corps helicopter (B-Roll), by LCpl Elias Pimentel and 2LT Hudson Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    10th Special Forces Group
    MAG-29
    Ground Threat Reaction
    America's Airwing
    SLTE 3-21
    six functions of Marine aviation

