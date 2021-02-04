Marine aviators train to react to threats on the ground (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This B-Roll package contains footage of MV-22B Osprey helicopters with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 and UH-1Y Huey helicopters with Marine Light Attack Squadron (HMLA) 269 flying, landing, using flares to detect simulated ground attacks, performing evasive maneuvers, and ground personnel targeting the aircraft with a shoulder-fire missile launcher simulators at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, California, April 2, 2021. VMM-365, HMLA-269, and other squadrons assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 29 are training to integrate with and support various Marine ground units as part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 3-21. SLTE is a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations. MAG-29 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 2nd Lt. Hudson E. Sadler and Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)