Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFCEA Europe Workshop "Cyber Security in and for Space Operations"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Closing keynote speech for the AFCEA Europe Workshop - 2020
    Recorded at Los Angeles AFB, Cali.

    Lt Gen John Thompson
    Commander, Space and Missile Systems Center

    Producer:
    Krista Knaus

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 18:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790573
    VIRIN: 200915-X-AO618-148
    Filename: DOD_108281250
    Length: 00:13:14
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEA Europe Workshop "Cyber Security in and for Space Operations", by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lt Gen John Thompson Krista Knaus AFCEA Space and Missile Systems Center Cyber Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT