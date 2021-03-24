B-Roll video of a Modular Ghost Drone demonstration on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, March 24, 2021. The drone is part of the collaboration between MCAS Miramar and NavalX’s SoCal Tech Bridge, which enables the station to utilize the artificial-intelligence-enabled, autonomous drone to further strengthen the base’s security and force protection capabilities.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Dylan Hess)
This work, Miramar initiative to implement new drone technology, by Cpl Dylan Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
