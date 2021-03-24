Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar initiative to implement new drone technology

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Video by Cpl. Dylan Hess 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    B-Roll video of a Modular Ghost Drone demonstration on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, March 24, 2021. The drone is part of the collaboration between MCAS Miramar and NavalX’s SoCal Tech Bridge, which enables the station to utilize the artificial-intelligence-enabled, autonomous drone to further strengthen the base’s security and force protection capabilities.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Dylan Hess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790569
    VIRIN: 210324-M-GL635-223
    Filename: DOD_108281215
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar initiative to implement new drone technology, by Cpl Dylan Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

