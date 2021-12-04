Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine is Quick and Easy (Fleet version)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Wondering what to expect when you go to get your COVID-19 vaccine? This video shows you just how quick and easy it is, step by step.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 16:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 790558
    VIRIN: 210412-N-UJ980-768
    Filename: DOD_108281117
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine is Quick and Easy (Fleet version), by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    immunization
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine
    sinkCOVID

