Wondering what to expect when you go to get your COVID-19 vaccine? This video shows you just how quick and easy it is, step by step.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 16:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|790558
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-UJ980-768
|Filename:
|DOD_108281117
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine is Quick and Easy (Fleet version), by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
