    Volunteers from MCB Quantico Serve the Local Community

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Video by Frances Seybold 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marine Corps Base Quantico volunteers participate in a community service opportunity with Servants At Work (SAWs), a non-profit organization, in King George, VA., on March 6, 2021. Marine Corps Community Services Volunteer Program organized the volunteer opportunity with SAWs assisting in the building of wheelchair ramps for eligible recipients. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790552
    VIRIN: 210306-M-CY565-1001
    Filename: DOD_108281045
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers from MCB Quantico Serve the Local Community, by Frances Seybold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    MCCS
    MCB Quantico

