Marine Corps Base Quantico volunteers participate in a community service opportunity with Servants At Work (SAWs), a non-profit organization, in King George, VA., on March 6, 2021. Marine Corps Community Services Volunteer Program organized the volunteer opportunity with SAWs assisting in the building of wheelchair ramps for eligible recipients. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 17:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790552
|VIRIN:
|210306-M-CY565-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108281045
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Volunteers from MCB Quantico Serve the Local Community, by Frances Seybold, identified by DVIDS
