    442d Fighter Wing EOD partners with Warrensburg PD for off-base exercise

    WARRENSBURG, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 442d Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit partnered with the Warrensburg Police Department to respond to a simulated explosive device found April 11, 2021, at West Park in Warrensburg, Mo. EOD technicians used an F6A robot to reconnoiter the area and check for secondary devices before approaching the suspicious package — a plastic toolbox with a visible switch on top — and scanning it with x-rays to determine its contents. Once scanned, they retreated to a safe distance and detonated the package. (US Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Bob Jennings)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 790539
    VIRIN: 210411-F-QV161-3001
    Filename: DOD_108280699
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: WARRENSBURG, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442d Fighter Wing EOD partners with Warrensburg PD for off-base exercise, by TSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    EOD
    ReserveReady
    ReadyAF
    BombTechs
    Warrensburg PD

