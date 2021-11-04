The 442d Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit partnered with the Warrensburg Police Department to respond to a simulated explosive device found April 11, 2021, at West Park in Warrensburg, Mo. EOD technicians used an F6A robot to reconnoiter the area and check for secondary devices before approaching the suspicious package — a plastic toolbox with a visible switch on top — and scanning it with x-rays to determine its contents. Once scanned, they retreated to a safe distance and detonated the package. (US Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Bob Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 15:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|790539
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-QV161-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108280699
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|WARRENSBURG, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 442d Fighter Wing EOD partners with Warrensburg PD for off-base exercise, by TSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS
