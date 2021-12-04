AZNG Helps at New Tempe Vaccination Site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guardsmen help prepare vials, deliver vaccines and stock supplies inside the new indoor COVID-19 vaccination site at the Arizona State University Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., April 12, 2021. The new indoor location replaced the Phoenix Municipal site to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff due to the rising temperatures. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.