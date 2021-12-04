Arizona National Guardsmen help prepare vials, deliver vaccines and stock supplies inside the new indoor COVID-19 vaccination site at the Arizona State University Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., April 12, 2021. The new indoor location replaced the Phoenix Municipal site to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff due to the rising temperatures. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790535
|VIRIN:
|210412-Z-AA430-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108280630
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG Helps at New Tempe Vaccination Site, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
