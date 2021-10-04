JROTC Drill Meet Competition

The Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Det. 847 at Angelo State University hosted its annual drill meet competition on Saturday (Apr. 10). It brought together several Junior ROTC teams from across the state of Texas. Members from Team Goodfellow volunteered their time as judges for the event!
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790532
|VIRIN:
|210410-F-ED401-907
|Filename:
|DOD_108280580
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
