    JROTC Drill Meet Competition

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Det. 847 at Angelo State University hosted its annual drill meet competition on Saturday (Apr. 10). It brought together several Junior ROTC teams from across the state of Texas. Members from Team Goodfellow volunteered their time as judges for the event!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790532
    VIRIN: 210410-F-ED401-907
    Filename: DOD_108280580
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 

    TAGS

    JROTC
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    drill competition

