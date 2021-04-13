Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Reviews Eucom, Transcom Request for Fiscal Year 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    U.S. European Command and U.S. Transportation Command leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during the committee's review of the Defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, April 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790522
    Filename: DOD_108280422
    Length: 02:18:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

