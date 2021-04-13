U.S. European Command and U.S. Transportation Command leaders speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during the committee's review of the Defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, April 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 13:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790522
|Filename:
|DOD_108280422
|Length:
|02:18:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senate Committee Reviews Eucom, Transcom Request for Fiscal Year 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT