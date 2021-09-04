The 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Length of Service Ceremony was held at Panzer Kaserne on April 9, 2021, to honor over 70 civilians and local nationals for their time in service, ranging from 5 years to 45 years.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790512
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-MQ814-225
|Filename:
|DOD_108280189
|Length:
|00:10:06
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Length of Service Ceremony, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
