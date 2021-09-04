Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Length of Service Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Length of Service Ceremony was held at Panzer Kaserne on April 9, 2021, to honor over 70 civilians and local nationals for their time in service, ranging from 5 years to 45 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790512
    VIRIN: 210409-A-MQ814-225
    Filename: DOD_108280189
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Length of Service Ceremony, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    Army Civilians
    Length of Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT