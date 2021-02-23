Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dover Air Force Base Airmen participate in Exercise Mosaic Tiger at Moody AFB, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2021. Airmen from four different bases, representing two major commands, participated in the exercise that included multiple Air and Space Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790508
    VIRIN: 210304-F-MO780-1001
    Filename: DOD_108280042
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    ACC
    AMC
    Exercise
    C-17 Globemaster
    Mosaic Tiger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT