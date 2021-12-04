Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPASE Southeast Monthly Highlight Reel March, 2021

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Seaman Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210412-N-GF955-1002

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 12, 2021) Multimedia video created to highlight events covered by Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Southeast Sailors for the month of March, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790498
    VIRIN: 210412-N-GF955-1002
    Filename: DOD_108279959
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NPASE Southeast Monthly Highlight Reel March, 2021, by SN Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NPASE
    Southeast
    MC
    Recap

