Twenty one Soldiers from 11 different states and territories met in Dallas, Texas, on March 27, 2020, for the first DEKAFIT by Spartan racing event. Of the six elite titles up for grabs, which are the top three male and the top three female performers, the ALL GUARD team took home three, including first place overall.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790495
|VIRIN:
|210327-A-OX664-493
|Filename:
|DOD_108279885
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
National Guard Endurance Team competes in Dallas, gears up for try-outs this August
