National Guard Endurance Team competes in Dallas, gears up for try-outs this August

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790495" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Twenty one Soldiers from 11 different states and territories met in Dallas, Texas, on March 27, 2020, for the first DEKAFIT by Spartan racing event. Of the six elite titles up for grabs, which are the top three male and the top three female performers, the ALL GUARD team took home three, including first place overall.