Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790482" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NICE ANTX is the culminating event of the exploration phase (or Phase 1) of the Tactics and Technology Exploration and Experimentation (TnTE2) method. NICE ANTX provides government and industry participants a collaborative, low-risk environment that leverages the NR&DE’s unique laboratories and ranges, while practicing operators and planners simultaneously explore advanced tactics and assess the operational relevance of emerging technologies.



Advanced Naval Technology Exercises are a series of exercises led by the NR&DE where industry, academia, and Government R&D organizations are invited to demonstrate emerging technologies and engineering innovations that address priority Navy and Marine Corps missions.





(Video Produced by Victoria Baker (NSWC CRANE) and Chelsea Taddonio (NIWC Atlantic) )