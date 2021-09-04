NICE ANTX is the culminating event of the exploration phase (or Phase 1) of the Tactics and Technology Exploration and Experimentation (TnTE2) method. NICE ANTX provides government and industry participants a collaborative, low-risk environment that leverages the NR&DE’s unique laboratories and ranges, while practicing operators and planners simultaneously explore advanced tactics and assess the operational relevance of emerging technologies.
Advanced Naval Technology Exercises are a series of exercises led by the NR&DE where industry, academia, and Government R&D organizations are invited to demonstrate emerging technologies and engineering innovations that address priority Navy and Marine Corps missions.
(Video Produced by Victoria Baker (NSWC CRANE) and Chelsea Taddonio (NIWC Atlantic) )
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 08:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790482
|VIRIN:
|210409-O-NQ873-540
|Filename:
|DOD_108279747
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) 2021, by Matt Lyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT