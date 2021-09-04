Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Matt Lyman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    NICE ANTX is the culminating event of the exploration phase (or Phase 1) of the Tactics and Technology Exploration and Experimentation (TnTE2) method. NICE ANTX provides government and industry participants a collaborative, low-risk environment that leverages the NR&DE’s unique laboratories and ranges, while practicing operators and planners simultaneously explore advanced tactics and assess the operational relevance of emerging technologies.

    Advanced Naval Technology Exercises are a series of exercises led by the NR&DE where industry, academia, and Government R&D organizations are invited to demonstrate emerging technologies and engineering innovations that address priority Navy and Marine Corps missions.


    (Video Produced by Victoria Baker (NSWC CRANE) and Chelsea Taddonio (NIWC Atlantic) )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 08:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790482
    VIRIN: 210409-O-NQ873-540
    Filename: DOD_108279747
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) 2021, by Matt Lyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC
    #Technology
    #USNavy
    #MCWL
    #ANTX2021
    #NavyInnovation
    #USMCInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT