If you are struggling with alcohol and feel like you are losing control, April is Alcohol Awareness Month. There are resources and you can get help.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 08:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|790481
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-VX070-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279745
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alcohol Abuse Awareness, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
