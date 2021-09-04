Laura Hemming, Chief, Master Planning and Real Property Division, IMCOM-Europe Directorate of Public Works, talks about their mission and how they support IMCOM-Europe at Sembach, Germany April 9, 2021. IMCOM-Europe has started a campaign to introduce and highlight the partners and garrisons that help and support their mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Craig Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 08:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790478
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-JA380-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279727
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM- Europe Master Planning and Real Property, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT