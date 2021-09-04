Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Earth Day

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.09.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Deputy Garrison Manager Robert Chartier and Italian Base Commander, Col. Giuseppe Milano, joined to officially proclaim April 22, 2021 Army Earth Day. This year marks the 51st celebration and the theme is "Restore the Earth". All organizations, business and individuals are encouraged to celebrate the earth and commit to caring for the planet and its resources. Camp Darby, Italy, Apr 9, 2021.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

