Deputy Garrison Manager Robert Chartier and Italian Base Commander, Col. Giuseppe Milano, joined to officially proclaim April 22, 2021 Army Earth Day. This year marks the 51st celebration and the theme is "Restore the Earth". All organizations, business and individuals are encouraged to celebrate the earth and commit to caring for the planet and its resources. Camp Darby, Italy, Apr 9, 2021.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).