The U.S. Marines are back for a historical 10th iteration of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin. The MRF-D rotation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to combined readiness and shared regional security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 05:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790469
|VIRIN:
|210413-M-FS141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279603
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D "We Are Back" (Short), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT