    MRF-D "We Are Back" (Short)

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    The U.S. Marines are back for a historical 10th iteration of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin. The MRF-D rotation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to combined readiness and shared regional security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 05:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790469
    VIRIN: 210413-M-FS141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108279603
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D "We Are Back" (Short), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Australian Defence Force
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    Indo-Pacific region

