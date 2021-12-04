2021 Best Ranger Competition Lead-up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officers of 25th Infantry Division are competing in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is an established event which Rangers throughout the military community regard as one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions in the world. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)