    2021 Best Ranger Competition Lead-up

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Officers of 25th Infantry Division are competing in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is an established event which Rangers throughout the military community regard as one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions in the world. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 23:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790463
    VIRIN: 210412-A-EL257-0004
    Filename: DOD_108279429
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition Lead-up, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM
    brc2021

