Officers of 25th Infantry Division are competing in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is an established event which Rangers throughout the military community regard as one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions in the world. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition Lead-up, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
