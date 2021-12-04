Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    477 Fighter Group Change of Command 2021

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Song Jordan 

    477th Fighter Group

    477 Fighter Group Change of Command 2021
    Video editor: 477 Public Affairs

    Video clips provided by: 477 FG PA - March 30 and April 4, 2021. 10th Air Force PA - March 29, 2021.

    Courtesy Video by: SSG Ricard Colletta, March 7, 2016

    National Anthem Singer: Air Force Maj. Michael Oliver, 3d OSS

    Ceremony Participants:
    Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen
    Col. Brett Paola
    Col. Jonathan Gration Jr.
    Maj. Benjamin Butcher
    Maj. Taylor Hoskins
    Chief Master Sgt. Mary Dearman

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 21:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790457
    VIRIN: 210412-F-TC552-003
    Filename: DOD_108279351
    Length: 00:33:10
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 477 Fighter Group Change of Command 2021, by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Change of Command
    477th Fighter Group
    10th Air Force
    477FG

