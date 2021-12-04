477 Fighter Group Change of Command 2021
Video editor: 477 Public Affairs
Video clips provided by: 477 FG PA - March 30 and April 4, 2021. 10th Air Force PA - March 29, 2021.
Courtesy Video by: SSG Ricard Colletta, March 7, 2016
National Anthem Singer: Air Force Maj. Michael Oliver, 3d OSS
Ceremony Participants:
Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen
Col. Brett Paola
Col. Jonathan Gration Jr.
Maj. Benjamin Butcher
Maj. Taylor Hoskins
Chief Master Sgt. Mary Dearman
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 21:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790457
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-TC552-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108279351
|Length:
|00:33:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 477 Fighter Group Change of Command 2021, by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT