    Music... It Gets The People Goin'!

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    This spot was created to encourage service members to make sure they're getting out and getting ready for PT tests as they re-start after COVID. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790454
    VIRIN: 210326-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108279341
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

