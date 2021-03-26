This spot was created to encourage service members to make sure they're getting out and getting ready for PT tests as they re-start after COVID. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 22:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790454
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-UO171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279341
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Music... It Gets The People Goin'!, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT