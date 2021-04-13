Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790452" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Cpl Lexi Legrand, G-4 surface non-commissioned officer, speaks about Gunnery Sgt. Edwin GonzalezDawkins, movement control chief for III Marine Expeditionary Force, during an interview on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2021. GonzalezDawkins received the Fiscal Year 2020 Master Gunnery Sergeant Gerardo Acevedo Award for motor transport chief of the year. He received the award due to his hard work and impact in the motor transport field. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)