    Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Cpl Lexi Legrand, G-4 surface non-commissioned officer, speaks about Gunnery Sgt. Edwin GonzalezDawkins, movement control chief for III Marine Expeditionary Force, during an interview on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2021. GonzalezDawkins received the Fiscal Year 2020 Master Gunnery Sergeant Gerardo Acevedo Award for motor transport chief of the year. He received the award due to his hard work and impact in the motor transport field. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 02:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790452
    VIRIN: 210413-M-UA901-1002
    Filename: DOD_108279312
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020, by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Motor Transport
    Award
    III MEF
    Fight Now

