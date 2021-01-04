Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th ESC SAAPM Proclamation 2021

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler and Command Sg.t Maj. Carlos Lopes signed the 2021 Proclamation declaring April Sexual Assualt Awareness and Prevention Month.

    They encourage all Soldiers and Civilians of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) to remain personally committed to eliminating sexual assault and harassment from our Army, our community, and the nation.

    Sexual Assault Awareness Month began in 2001, when the National Sexual Violence Resource Center coordinated the first formally recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign. In 2009, President Barack Obama made the first official proclamation that April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

    The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program's primary mission is to enhance Army readiness by preventing sexual assault, sexual harassment, and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 20:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 790446
    VIRIN: 210401-A-NV630-839
    Filename: DOD_108279276
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 4th ESC SAAPM Proclamation 2021, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4thESC SAAPM

