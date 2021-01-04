4th ESC SAAPM Proclamation 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler and Command Sg.t Maj. Carlos Lopes signed the 2021 Proclamation declaring April Sexual Assualt Awareness and Prevention Month.



They encourage all Soldiers and Civilians of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) to remain personally committed to eliminating sexual assault and harassment from our Army, our community, and the nation.



Sexual Assault Awareness Month began in 2001, when the National Sexual Violence Resource Center coordinated the first formally recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign. In 2009, President Barack Obama made the first official proclamation that April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month.



The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program's primary mission is to enhance Army readiness by preventing sexual assault, sexual harassment, and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities.