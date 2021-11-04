Air Dominance Center hosts largest Sentry Savannah exercise to date

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen “Tracker” Thomas explains what the public can expect during the Sentry Savannah 21-1 counter-air exercise held in Savannah, Ga. on APr. 12, 2021 and the COVID-19 precautions the Air Dominance Center is taking to ensure the event is successful and safe. More than 10 units and over 60 aircraft are participating in Sentry Savannah 2021, the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise, to showcase the nation's combat aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)