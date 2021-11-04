Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Dominance Center hosts largest Sentry Savannah exercise to date

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen “Tracker” Thomas explains what the public can expect during the Sentry Savannah 21-1 counter-air exercise held in Savannah, Ga. on APr. 12, 2021 and the COVID-19 precautions the Air Dominance Center is taking to ensure the event is successful and safe. More than 10 units and over 60 aircraft are participating in Sentry Savannah 2021, the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise, to showcase the nation's combat aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 790443
    VIRIN: 210412-Z-PJ280-1001
    Filename: DOD_108279262
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Dominance Center hosts largest Sentry Savannah exercise to date, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    USAF
    165th Airlift Wing
    ADC
    Sentry Savannah
    SentrySavannah2104

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT