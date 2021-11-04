Spanish-speaking Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, encourage the local population to visit the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site (CVS) in Pueblo, Colorado, April 10, 2021. The Spanish-speaking Soldiers expressed the critical importance to sign up for the COVID vaccine, citing the need to protect family, friends and co-workers. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790426
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-FQ655-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108279168
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|PUEBLO, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, supports the Community Vaccination Site in Pueblo, Colorado, by SPC Jacob Moir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
