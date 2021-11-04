2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, supports the Community Vaccination Site in Pueblo, Colorado

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spanish-speaking Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, encourage the local population to visit the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site (CVS) in Pueblo, Colorado, April 10, 2021. The Spanish-speaking Soldiers expressed the critical importance to sign up for the COVID vaccine, citing the need to protect family, friends and co-workers. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)