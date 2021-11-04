Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, supports the Community Vaccination Site in Pueblo, Colorado

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Jacob Moir 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Spanish-speaking Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, encourage the local population to visit the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site (CVS) in Pueblo, Colorado, April 10, 2021. The Spanish-speaking Soldiers expressed the critical importance to sign up for the COVID vaccine, citing the need to protect family, friends and co-workers. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790426
    VIRIN: 210410-A-FQ655-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108279168
    Length: 00:01:19
    Language: Spanish
    Location: PUEBLO, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, supports the Community Vaccination Site in Pueblo, Colorado, by SPC Jacob Moir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    FEMA
    vaccine
    2nd Stryker Brigade
    Army North
    Fort Carson
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    Colorado
    Warhorse
    2SBCT
    3-61 CAV
    Pueblo
    Northern Command
    CVC
    CVS
    Task Force 46
    Pfizer
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Task Force Center-West
    Moderna
    Vaccination Site
    Vaccine Site
    Vaccination Center
    Vaccine Center
    3rd Squadron 61st Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT