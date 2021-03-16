Ms. Litia Wilson, Child Development Center Director, Edwards Air Force Base, California, reads "Pete the Cat" by Eric Litwin. In honor of the Month of the Military Child, Team Edwards members read children's books virtually for military children.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 18:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790421
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-RD614-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279154
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child Storybook Reading: "Pete the Cat", by Bryce Bennett, identified by DVIDS
