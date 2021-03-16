Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Storybook Reading: "Pete the Cat"

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Video by Bryce Bennett 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Ms. Litia Wilson, Child Development Center Director, Edwards Air Force Base, California, reads "Pete the Cat" by Eric Litwin. In honor of the Month of the Military Child, Team Edwards members read children's books virtually for military children.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790421
    VIRIN: 210316-F-RD614-1001
    Filename: DOD_108279154
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    412th Test Wing
    Edwards AFB MOMC

