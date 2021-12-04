U.S. Marines compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship at MCB Quantico, day one of live-fire training, April 12, 2021. Shooters were selected for the championship during six regional matches earlier in the year. The championship runs until April 16 when awards are presented.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean A. Potter)
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship at MCB Quantico, by LCpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
