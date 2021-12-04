210412-N-BH414-1002 SAN DIEGO (Apr. 12, 2021) Littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) returns to Naval Base San Diego from her final deployment, April 12. Freedom returned after supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s counter illicit drug trafficking mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey S. Trietsch)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790418
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-BH414-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108279150
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Freedom Returns Home, by PO3 Casey Trietsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT