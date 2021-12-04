Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Freedom Returns Home

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Trietsch 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210412-N-BH414-1002 SAN DIEGO (Apr. 12, 2021) Littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) returns to Naval Base San Diego from her final deployment, April 12. Freedom returned after supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s counter illicit drug trafficking mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey S. Trietsch)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790418
    VIRIN: 210412-N-BH414-1002
    Filename: DOD_108279150
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Freedom Returns Home, by PO3 Casey Trietsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Freedom
    LCS 1
    C3F

