    SWFPAC Waterfront Appreciation During COVID Full

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Video by Brandie Klaahsen 

    Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific

    Highlight Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and Contractors during COVID-19 Mission Essential Operations.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790415
    VIRIN: 210412-A-DN387-002
    Filename: DOD_108279116
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWFPAC Waterfront Appreciation During COVID Full, by Brandie Klaahsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWFPAC
    Strategic Weapons Facility Bangor

