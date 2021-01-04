CSM Lew Gardner discusses the Army's Motorcycle Safety Program as part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 17:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|790405
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-XQ873-003
|PIN:
|210412
|Filename:
|DOD_108279078
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACRC CSM Motorcycle Training Program PSA, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
