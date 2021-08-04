2d TSB Commander's Message: Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month

COL Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and CSM Lonnie R. Null, Command Sergeant Major, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, speak about Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention, encouraging everyone to be The Force Behind The Fight!
(Video by Candy Knight; Background music from www.FesliyanStudios.com)
