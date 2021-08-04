Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2d TSB Commander's Message: Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.08.2021

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    COL Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and CSM Lonnie R. Null, Command Sergeant Major, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, speak about Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention, encouraging everyone to be The Force Behind The Fight!

    (Video by Candy Knight; Background music from www.FesliyanStudios.com)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790372
    VIRIN: 210408-A-FX425-001
    Filename: DOD_108278598
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Commander's Message: Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETCOM
    SAAPM
    Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month
    USArmyEurope
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT