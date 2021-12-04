Secretary of State Blinken camera spray with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio
UNITED STATES
04.12.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony Blinken camera spray with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, at the Department of State
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790353
|Filename:
|DOD_108278476
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Blinken camera spray with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio
LEAVE A COMMENT