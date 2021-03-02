Video highlighting Operation Panther Storm held Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, SC. The international exercise tested joint capabilities to deploy paratroopers from the 82d Airborne Division out of JBC.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790351
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-UI914-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108278439
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Operation Panther Storm, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT