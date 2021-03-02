Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Panther Storm

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Video highlighting Operation Panther Storm held Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, SC. The international exercise tested joint capabilities to deploy paratroopers from the 82d Airborne Division out of JBC.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790351
    VIRIN: 210203-F-UI914-9001
    Filename: DOD_108278439
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Panther Storm, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

