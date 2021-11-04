Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine Best Warrior Competition - 2021

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Darin Douin 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Listen in as State Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Dill and competitors talk about Maine's 2021 Best Warrior Competition, held April 9-11, 2021, at the 240th Regional Training Institute in Bangor, Maine. Soldiers tested their war-fighting skills in the annual team-building event that draws competitors from units across the state of Maine.

    Congratulations to all competitors, especially Sgt. Devon Hoyt from the 136th Engineer Company and Spc. Andrew Killen from the 251st Engineer Company (Sapper) for taking top honors and earning a chance to represent Maine at the regional competition in New Jersey this May.

    Excellent effort, camaraderie, and stamina from everyone involved! Maine Soldiers are never one to turn down a challenge!

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790346
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-CP669-001
    Filename: DOD_108278386
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 

    Maine
    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    Maine Army National Guard

