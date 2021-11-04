Maine Best Warrior Competition - 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Listen in as State Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Dill and competitors talk about Maine's 2021 Best Warrior Competition, held April 9-11, 2021, at the 240th Regional Training Institute in Bangor, Maine. Soldiers tested their war-fighting skills in the annual team-building event that draws competitors from units across the state of Maine.



Congratulations to all competitors, especially Sgt. Devon Hoyt from the 136th Engineer Company and Spc. Andrew Killen from the 251st Engineer Company (Sapper) for taking top honors and earning a chance to represent Maine at the regional competition in New Jersey this May.



Excellent effort, camaraderie, and stamina from everyone involved! Maine Soldiers are never one to turn down a challenge!



Video by Sgt. Darin Douin



#MEGuardAtWork #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere #BestWarrior