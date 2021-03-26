AMALGAM DART 21-2 Wrap up Video (Short)

Royal Canadian Air Force Colonel Normand Gagné and U.S. Air Force Colonel D. Micah Fesler discuss the challenges and successes of NORAD exercise Amalgam Dart 21-02, March 25, 2021.
The exercise will run from March 20-26 and range from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland and extend south down the Eastern Atlantic to the U.S. coast of Maine. Amalgam Dart 21-02 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone homeland defense skills as Canadian, U.S., and NATO forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs network space-based, aerial and ground based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace. NATO E-3 Early Warning Aircraft, Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter aircraft, CP-140 long-range patrol aircraft, CC-130 search and rescue and tactical aircraft, and a CC-150T air refueler; as well as U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, KC-10 Extender refueler, KC-46 Pegasus, KC-135 Stratotanker, as well as C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft will participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Kimball)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790338
|VIRIN:
|210328-Z-CZ106-9004
|Filename:
|DOD_108278336
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|NL, CA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT