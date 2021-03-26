Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMALGAM DART 21-2 Wrap up Video (Short)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NL, CANADA

    03.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill, 2nd Lt. Benjamin Kimball, 2nd Lt. Crystal Kirchner, CANR NORAD and Airman Mira Roman

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Royal Canadian Air Force Colonel Normand Gagné and U.S. Air Force Colonel D. Micah Fesler discuss the challenges and successes of NORAD exercise Amalgam Dart 21-02, March 25, 2021.

    The exercise will run from March 20-26 and range from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland and extend south down the Eastern Atlantic to the U.S. coast of Maine. Amalgam Dart 21-02 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone homeland defense skills as Canadian, U.S., and NATO forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs network space-based, aerial and ground based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace. NATO E-3 Early Warning Aircraft, Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter aircraft, CP-140 long-range patrol aircraft, CC-130 search and rescue and tactical aircraft, and a CC-150T air refueler; as well as U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, KC-10 Extender refueler, KC-46 Pegasus, KC-135 Stratotanker, as well as C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft will participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Kimball)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790338
    VIRIN: 210328-Z-CZ106-9004
    Filename: DOD_108278336
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: NL, CA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16

    Canada

    Greenland

    KC-46

    AMALGAM DART

    TAGS

    F-16
    Canada
    Greenland
    KC-46
    AMALGAM DART
    NORADONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT