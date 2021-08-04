Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC Marcus Hanna buoy maintenance and seasonal swap out

    MA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    B-roll of the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Marcus Hanna performing buoy maintenance and swapping out the seasonal winter buoys for summer buoys off the coast of Massachusetts, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790329
    VIRIN: 210408-G-HT254-529
    Filename: DOD_108278262
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: MA, US

    TAGS

    Buoy Tender
    Black Hull
    ATON
    USCGC
    Aids to Navigation
    Marcus Hanna

