B-roll of the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Marcus Hanna performing buoy maintenance and swapping out the seasonal winter buoys for summer buoys off the coast of Massachusetts, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790329
|VIRIN:
|210408-G-HT254-529
|Filename:
|DOD_108278262
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CGC Marcus Hanna buoy maintenance and seasonal swap out, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
