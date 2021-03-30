Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oral surgeon makes the leap from private practice to the Army

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.30.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    After graduating from medical and dental school in 2005, Maj. Slava Shapiro worked in private practice before joining the Army in 2020. Shapiro is an oral surgeon currently assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

