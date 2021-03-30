Oral surgeon makes the leap from private practice to the Army

After graduating from medical and dental school in 2005, Maj. Slava Shapiro worked in private practice before joining the Army in 2020. Shapiro is an oral surgeon currently assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 03:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790307
|VIRIN:
|210330-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108277976
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
