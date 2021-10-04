Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Best Warrior Competition - 200th Military Police Command

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Arielle Lugtu 

    Soldiers of the 200th Military Police Command, came together to compete in the 200th MP CMD, 2021 Best Warrior Competition from April 5 to April 10 at Fort Meade, Maryland. The competition and events test the Soldiers fundamentals and leadership skills. The winner of this competition will represent the 200th MP CMD at the USARC level 2021 Best Warrior Competition.

