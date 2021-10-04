Soldiers of the 200th Military Police Command, came together to compete in the 200th MP CMD, 2021 Best Warrior Competition from April 5 to April 10 at Fort Meade, Maryland. The competition and events test the Soldiers fundamentals and leadership skills. The winner of this competition will represent the 200th MP CMD at the USARC level 2021 Best Warrior Competition.
Video by Sgt. Arielle Lugtu
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790290
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-IM535-725
|Filename:
|DOD_108277603
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Best Warrior Competition - 200th Military Police Command, by SPC Arielle Lugtu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT