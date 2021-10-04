2021 Best Warrior Competition - 200th Military Police Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 200th Military Police Command, came together to compete in the 200th MP CMD, 2021 Best Warrior Competition from April 5 to April 10 at Fort Meade, Maryland. The competition and events test the Soldiers fundamentals and leadership skills. The winner of this competition will represent the 200th MP CMD at the USARC level 2021 Best Warrior Competition.



Video by Sgt. Arielle Lugtu