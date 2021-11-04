U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Miles Komuves, a senior instructor assigned to the 139th Regional Training Institute, and Officer Candidate CJ Pryce, currently assigned to the 139th RTI, explain their roles and activities within the Officer Candidate School process. The 139th Regional Training Institute conducts doctrinal training across the entire force, to include OCS, the Non-commissioned Officer Education System, combat arms military occupational specialty training and combat medic training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Vines, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790282
|VIRIN:
|210411-Z-EH515-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108277274
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer Candidate School: Do you have what it takes?, by SGT Lisa Vines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT