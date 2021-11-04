Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidate School: Do you have what it takes?

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lisa Vines 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Miles Komuves, a senior instructor assigned to the 139th Regional Training Institute, and Officer Candidate CJ Pryce, currently assigned to the 139th RTI, explain their roles and activities within the Officer Candidate School process. The 139th Regional Training Institute conducts doctrinal training across the entire force, to include OCS, the Non-commissioned Officer Education System, combat arms military occupational specialty training and combat medic training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Vines, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790282
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-EH515-1003
    Filename: DOD_108277274
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Candidate School: Do you have what it takes?, by SGT Lisa Vines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

