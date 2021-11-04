Officer Candidate School: Do you have what it takes?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Miles Komuves, a senior instructor assigned to the 139th Regional Training Institute, and Officer Candidate CJ Pryce, currently assigned to the 139th RTI, explain their roles and activities within the Officer Candidate School process. The 139th Regional Training Institute conducts doctrinal training across the entire force, to include OCS, the Non-commissioned Officer Education System, combat arms military occupational specialty training and combat medic training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Vines, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)