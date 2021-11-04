Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HonoringVets: Charles H. Coolidge

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    At one point during the four-day firefight that earned him the Medal of Honor, Charles H. Coolidge's bazooka failed to function. He threw it aside and, grabbing all of the hand grenades he could carry, crawled forward to inflict heavy casualties on the advancing enemy. "I didn't care about me," he said. “I cared about my men. I’d do anything for them.”

    Watch as Coolidge is presented with the Medal of Honor by Lt. Gen. Wade H. Haislip during a ceremony near Dornstadt, Germany June 18, 1945.

    Charles H. Coolidge passed away April 6, 2021 at the age of 99. We honor his service.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790277
    VIRIN: 210411-O-D0460-1001
    Filename: DOD_108277215
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    HonoringVets

