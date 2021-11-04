2021 Sexual Assault Prevention and Suicide Prevention Annual Training – 301 FW

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



301 FW Violence Prevention Integrator, Mr. Jimm Harper, and other members from several Helping Agencies brief the wing during this annual Sexual Assault and Suicide Prevention training video. The past year of social distancing has impacted us all. For many of us, one of the most significant impacts is the feeling of isolation that has arisen from social distancing. These feelings of disconnection and the risks that they pose are among the many reasons why this year’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Suicide Prevention Training is so vitally important to all within our Citizen Airmen Total Force community. This video reminds us all about the importance of creating and maintaining connections and what we can each do to ensure a healthier and safer 301st Fighter Wing.

