    141st Medical Group Airman supports community during COVID-19

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Pollock 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Kovacich joined the Washington Air National Guard and finished training during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been supporting the community nonstop ever since.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790268
    VIRIN: 210319-Z-IA429-820
    Filename: DOD_108277151
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Medical Group Airman supports community during COVID-19, by SSgt Jordan Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    air national guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    Washington
    air force
    141 ARW

