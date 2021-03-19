Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Kovacich joined the Washington Air National Guard and finished training during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been supporting the community nonstop ever since.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790268
|VIRIN:
|210319-Z-IA429-820
|Filename:
|DOD_108277151
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 141st Medical Group Airman supports community during COVID-19, by SSgt Jordan Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
