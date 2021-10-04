Arizona Adjutant General Retires

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs conducts a retirement ceremony for Arizona’s 34th Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, in honor of his nearly 34 years of service at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. on April 10, 2021. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presides over the ceremony while McGuire’s friends, family, community partners, and Guardsmen are in attendance.



PART 2 of 2