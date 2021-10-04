Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Adjutant General Retires

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs conducts a retirement ceremony for Arizona’s 34th Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, in honor of his nearly 34 years of service at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. on April 10, 2021. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presides over the ceremony while McGuire’s friends, family, community partners, and Guardsmen are in attendance.

    PART 1 of 2

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790264
    VIRIN: 210410-A-UE246-102
    Filename: DOD_108276939
    Length: 00:31:01
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Arizona Adjutant General Retires, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Adjutant General
    Service
    AZ
    Community
    Retirement
    DEMA

