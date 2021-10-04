The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs conducts a retirement ceremony for Arizona’s 34th Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, in honor of his nearly 34 years of service at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. on April 10, 2021. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presides over the ceremony while McGuire’s friends, family, community partners, and Guardsmen are in attendance.
This work, Arizona Adjutant General Retires, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
